Sunday 15 March 2020 - 11:38

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
As Israeli regime battles the spread of Covid-19 by shutting down public venues and planning Big-Brother-style surveillance of infected individuals, Netanyahu’s handpicked justice minister, Amir Ohana, announced a state of emergency for the country's courts. With all but a few sessions banned, one particular case has been put on hold.


Israeli regime currently has 200 confirmed coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the country’s Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit approved the use of Israeli state surveillance technology to track patients' cell phones at the request of Netanyahu. Other measures to curb the spread include imposing air traffic restrictions and demanding that foreigners arriving in the country self-quarantine.
