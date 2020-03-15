0
Sunday 15 March 2020 - 12:34

Kazakh President Declares Nationwide Emergency Over Coronavirus

Story Code : 850487
Kazakh President Declares Nationwide Emergency Over Coronavirus
“In connection with the declaration by the World Health Organisation of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, as a pandemic, in order to protect lives and health of citizens, [the president orders] to introduce a state of emergency on the whole territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the period from 08:00 a.m. [02:00 GMT] on 16 March 2020, to 07:00 a.m. on 15 April 2020”, the office said in a statement.
So far, the Health Ministry has confirmed eight COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan.

In the meantime, the coronavirus has spread to over 140 countries, infecting 156,000 people and leading to over 5,800 deaths. Numerous nations have introduced strict quarantine measures, cancelling mass events, and boosting healthcare to stop the disease. Outside mainland China, the worst-hit countries are South Korea, Italy, Spain, and Iran.
