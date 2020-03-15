0
Sunday 15 March 2020 - 16:47

We Will Go after the Americans until They Withdraw from Iraq: Resistance Factions

Story Code : 850504
We Will Go after the Americans until They Withdraw from Iraq: Resistance Factions
In a later interview with Al-Alam TV, Al-Yasiri said that the recent American raids are an insult to the Iraqi people.

Al-Yasiri said: This bombing and this disdain for the Iraqi people and Iraqi sovereignty are not strange to us, stressing that: Any targeting that takes place for any component of any party and for any faction is targeting all factions.

Al-Yasiri added, "The aggression has become clear and a blatant aggression. Now, after these cowards escape from the Taji base, they will be pursued in the second and third bases until they leave Iraq."

Al-Yasiri stressed that the strikes of the resistance factions will be painful, making the Americans compelled to negotiate with the Iraqi government to get out of Iraq.
Related Stories
Hamas urges all resistance factions to join Gaza fight
Islam Times - Hamas called upon all resistance parties to fight back against Israeli attacks until “they understand that our people do not know defeat nor surrender."
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
15 March 2020
Afghanistan Has Postponed Releasing Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Has Postponed Releasing Taliban Prisoners
15 March 2020
Syrian Parliament Elections Delayed Until May Due To Coronavirus
Syrian Parliament Elections Delayed Until May Due To Coronavirus
15 March 2020
Spain to Impose Nationwide Lockdown
Spain to Impose Nationwide Lockdown
15 March 2020
Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah
Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah
14 March 2020
Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths
Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths
14 March 2020
Trump Declares Coronavirus a National emergency, Freeing $50 Bln in Funds
Trump Declares Coronavirus a National emergency, Freeing $50 Bln in Funds
14 March 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are in a Global Battle Against Coronavirus and We Shall Triumph
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are in a Global Battle Against Coronavirus and We Shall Triumph
14 March 2020
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
13 March 2020
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
13 March 2020
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
13 March 2020
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
12 March 2020