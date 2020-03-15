We Will Go after the Americans until They Withdraw from Iraq: Resistance Factions
In a later interview with Al-Alam TV, Al-Yasiri said that the recent American raids are an insult to the Iraqi people.
Al-Yasiri said: This bombing and this disdain for the Iraqi people and Iraqi sovereignty are not strange to us, stressing that: Any targeting that takes place for any component of any party and for any faction is targeting all factions.
Al-Yasiri added, "The aggression has become clear and a blatant aggression. Now, after these cowards escape from the Taji base, they will be pursued in the second and third bases until they leave Iraq."
Al-Yasiri stressed that the strikes of the resistance factions will be painful, making the Americans compelled to negotiate with the Iraqi government to get out of Iraq.