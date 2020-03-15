0
Sunday 15 March 2020 - 16:57

Over-70s to be Asked to Self-Isolate 'Within Weeks' in UK

Story Code : 850507
Over-70s to be Asked to Self-Isolate
Isolating the elderly is “clearly in the action plan” Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News, confirming earlier reports in the British media. “We will be setting it out with more detail when it's the right time to do,” he added, which may come within weeks.

“We absolutely appreciate that it is a very big ask of the elderly and the vulnerable, and it’s for their own self-protection,” Hancock told Sky News' Sophy Ridge.

Earlier ITV’s political editor Robert Peston said the British government was likely to enforce a “wartime-style” mobilization effort and other emergency measures, including isolation of elderly people.  

Britain has 1,140 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease, with the death toll standing at 21. Elderly people have shown to be more vulnerable to the virus, as they are more likely to develop serious symptoms.

The British government has been criticized for its response to the coronavirus epidemic, which seems to be focused on building up “herd immunity,” rather than restraining the spread of the virus.

The plan to have elderly people isolated for months is a testament to the toll that the Tory governments' measures had on the NHS. It also subjects them to increased risks of depression and other problems, some critics say.

The UK has been relatively modest in taking steps like banning mass gatherings, closing schools or restricting travel compared to other countries combating the epidemic. The rationale is that tougher controls will be needed when there are more cases in the country, and that imposing them now would be less efficient because people would not observe them for long.

The approach was blasted in an open letter from dozens of scientists, who said postponing “social distancing” measures was not a viable option and that it would only result in overwhelming the British healthcare system.
Related Stories
Secret Courts open in UK within weeks
Islam Times - British rights group Amnesty International and legal charity Reprieve have condemned the ratification of the governments’ secret courts plan in the House of Lords as a “terrible ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
15 March 2020
Afghanistan Has Postponed Releasing Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Has Postponed Releasing Taliban Prisoners
15 March 2020
Syrian Parliament Elections Delayed Until May Due To Coronavirus
Syrian Parliament Elections Delayed Until May Due To Coronavirus
15 March 2020
Spain to Impose Nationwide Lockdown
Spain to Impose Nationwide Lockdown
15 March 2020
Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah
Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah
14 March 2020
Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths
Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths
14 March 2020
Trump Declares Coronavirus a National emergency, Freeing $50 Bln in Funds
Trump Declares Coronavirus a National emergency, Freeing $50 Bln in Funds
14 March 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are in a Global Battle Against Coronavirus and We Shall Triumph
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are in a Global Battle Against Coronavirus and We Shall Triumph
14 March 2020
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
13 March 2020
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
13 March 2020
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
13 March 2020
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
12 March 2020