Islam Times - On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was examined for infection with the Coronavirus.

"According to the instructions of the Deputy Director General of the Prime Minister's Office for Security and Emergency Affairs, the prime minister's and prime minister's advisors themselves are subject to routine checks to detect the Coronavirus," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.The statement added that the symptoms of infection did not appear on any of them before being examined.As of Sunday morning, Israel recorded 200 cases of corona virus, without any deaths recorded.