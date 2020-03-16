0
Monday 16 March 2020 - 00:07

Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ Decisions Imperative to Implement: Leader

Story Code : 850544
Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ Decisions Imperative to Implement: Leader
The National Mobilization Plan to fight against the novel coronavirus is followed by humanitarian motivations, the Leader emphasized.

He went on to say that the National Mobilization Plan on fighting coronavirus enjoys scientific support followed by religious and humanitarian motives.

The full text of the letter is read as follows: 

The nonstop and unsparing efforts of the respected Minister of Health and Medical Education and his colleagues are appreciated in the fight against coronavirus. The instructions announced by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and the Ministry of Health and Medical Education to prevent the spread of the virus are ‘imperative’ to implement by all. The National Mobilization Plan of fighting coronavirus, which enjoys scientific support followed by the religious and humanitarian motivations, is an effective plan and will turn calamity into blessing and threat into opportunity. God willing. I pray to the Almighty God to bestow you rewards and wish blessings for all of you.”
