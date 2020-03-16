ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
In its latest issue, Al-Nabaa, the organization issued warnings to its members against traveling to Europe, which is suffering from an outbreak of the virus, in order to save their lives.
And ISIS terrorist urged its elements to stay away from "the land of the epidemic" to reduce the risk of exposure to the fatal disease which he described as "the plague", saying that "healthy people should not enter the land of the epidemic, and those who are injured should not leave from it."