Monday 16 March 2020 - 02:46

Israel President Will Assign the Task of Forming the Government to Netanyahu's Rival Gantz

"Tomorrow, around midday, the president will assign the task of forming the government to head of [Blue and White party] Benny Gantz", President Reuven Rivlin's office said in a statement, seen by the Haaretz daily.

Nevertheless, the president stated that he would invite both Gantz and Netanyahu for talks on Sunday night in a bid to encourage a unity government between the two largest parties.
