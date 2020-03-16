Israel President Will Assign the Task of Forming the Government to Netanyahu's Rival Gantz

Islam Times - On 2 March, Israel held its third parliamentary elections in a year in a bid to resolve the political deadlock. Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party nor the Blue and White alliance led by Benny Gantz were able to form a coalition government following two inconclusive votes in April and September of last year.

"Tomorrow, around midday, the president will assign the task of forming the government to head of [Blue and White party] Benny Gantz", President Reuven Rivlin's office said in a statement, seen by the Haaretz daily.Nevertheless, the president stated that he would invite both Gantz and Netanyahu for talks on Sunday night in a bid to encourage a unity government between the two largest parties.