0
Monday 16 March 2020 - 03:24

Aoun Called Upon All People in Lebanon to Self-Isolate in Fight against Coronavirus

Story Code : 850558
Aoun Called Upon All People in Lebanon to Self-Isolate in Fight against Coronavirus
In a televised address from Baabda Place at the beginning of an emergency Cabinet session, President Aoun said the current situation constitutes a health emergency that demands the declaration of general mobilization in all areas.

“All the necessary measures were taken in an optimal pace to confront the threats of this pandemic and limit its spread,” the president added.

He announced that the Cabinet would approve extraordinary and preventative measures at the end of its session, noting that “the current state requires a health emergency and general mobilization.”

“The time is for not scoring points, exchanging accusations or political exploitation,” Aoun urged.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab will announce the specific measures that will be taken as part of this mobilization after Sunday’s emergency Cabinet session comes to a close.

The Higher Defense Council met earlier Sunday at Baabda Palace and put forward to Cabinet a series of measures that could be adopted.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 99 coronavirus cases including three deaths, according to a Health Ministry statement issued at noon Sunday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
16 March 2020
Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ Decisions Imperative to Implement: Leader
Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ Decisions Imperative to Implement: Leader
16 March 2020
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
15 March 2020
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
15 March 2020
Afghanistan Has Postponed Releasing Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Has Postponed Releasing Taliban Prisoners
15 March 2020
Syrian Parliament Elections Delayed Until May Due To Coronavirus
Syrian Parliament Elections Delayed Until May Due To Coronavirus
15 March 2020
Spain to Impose Nationwide Lockdown
Spain to Impose Nationwide Lockdown
15 March 2020
Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah
Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah
14 March 2020
Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths
Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths
14 March 2020
Trump Declares Coronavirus a National emergency, Freeing $50 Bln in Funds
Trump Declares Coronavirus a National emergency, Freeing $50 Bln in Funds
14 March 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are in a Global Battle Against Coronavirus and We Shall Triumph
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are in a Global Battle Against Coronavirus and We Shall Triumph
14 March 2020
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
13 March 2020