Saudi-American Warplanes Dropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma'rib Governorate

Islam Times - On Monday, the Saudi-American warplanes dropped internationally-banned bombs at the Sirwah District of Ma'rib Governorate.

A Yemeni security source said that "the aggression's warplanes dropped a internationally-banned cluster bomb on the Sirwah District, without receiving any reports of casualties."It is mentioned that the United Nations, in a previous statement, expressed its concern about the indiscriminate use of cluster bombs by the Saudi-American warplanes, considering it a war crime, while Human Rights Watch confirmed that "the effects of cluster bombs are not limited to the hour of their use and their impact extends to later periods."