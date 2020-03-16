0
Monday 16 March 2020

Saudi-American Warplanes Sropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma'rib Governorate

A Yemeni security source said that "the aggression's warplanes dropped a internationally-banned cluster bomb on the Sirwah District, without receiving any reports of casualties."

It is mentioned that the United Nations, in a previous statement, expressed its concern about the indiscriminate use of cluster bombs by the Saudi-American warplanes, considering it a war crime, while Human Rights Watch confirmed that "the effects of cluster bombs are not limited to the hour of their use and their impact extends to later periods."
