Tuesday 17 March 2020 - 01:56

Terrorists in Idlib Rearmed and Launched Counter-Attacks against Syrian Army: Russia

Story Code : 850785
Terrorists in Idlib Rearmed and Launched Counter-Attacks against Syrian Army: Russia
The Ministry, in a statement quoted by RT on Monday, stressed the need to eliminate and hold those organizations accountable.

“Large armed groups belonging to various terrorist organizations, are gathering in Idlib, including “Haya’at Tahrir al-Sham and Hurras ad-Din”, which continue to use ideological principles and terrorist methods of al-Qaeda,” the statement said, adding that these two terrorist organizations refused to recognize the recent cessation of hostilities agreement in Idlib.
Source : Agencies
