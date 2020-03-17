Canada Closes Borders to Noncitizens because of Coronavirus

Islam Times - Canada will bar entry to most noncitizens and nonpermanent residents, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, a "significant step" he said aims to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking from self-isolation outside his residence in Ottawa, the capital, Trudeau said his government was acting on the advice of public health officials."At every step we've taken the best advice of our public health officials, and now is the time to take this particular step. It is a significant step. It is a step that we take in exceptional circumstances, but it is the right step," Trudeau told reporters. Trudeau began self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.The travel ban will not apply to United States citizens, however, and this exemption immediately raised some questions and concerns that COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus, could spread between the neighbouring countries.Canada and the US share an 8,891-km (5,525-mile) land border. More 4,100 people have been infected with the virus in the US, according to John Hopkins University."We are recognising that for the moment that measure does not apply to US citizens, but we will have more work to do in the coming days to ensure we are doing all that we need to do to keep Canadians safe," Trudeau said.The prime minister noted that the level of integration between the two countries put the US in a separate category. Two-way trade in goods and services between Canada and the US totalled $718.5bn in 2018.As of Monday morning, Canada had 324 confirmed cases of the coronavirus nationwide and major cities across the country have taken measures to try to stem the spread of the virus.