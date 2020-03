Islam Times - The central laboratory at the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip carried out laboratory tests for 6 people suspected of being infected with the new Corona virus.

The ministry pointed out that the suspected cases were recorded by those returning to the Gaza Strip during the past days, and those who had severe respiratory problems.The ministry added that all the results of the tests were negative, and said: "With this, we reaffirm that the Gaza Strip is free of the emerging corona virus."