Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah

Islam Times - The coronavirus has been created by the US, a senior member of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said, holding Washington and its allies accountable for the consequences of outbreak of COVID-19 in Yemen.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, who is also the chairman of Yemen's Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said in a post on his Twitter account on Monday, “Coronavirus is created by the US, and those killing the Yemeni nation with their weapons feel no compunction about killing Yemenis at a lower cost.”He also blamed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for the outbreak of the coronavirus in Yemen, adding, “The US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and their allies must accept responsibility for the consequences of outbreak of the coronavirus in Yemen and also for the consequences of war and blockade.”Houthi lashed out at the US for disagreeing about an end to the Saudi-led war and blockade against Yemen, saying the aggressors are intentionally refusing to take any preventive measure to contain the coronavirus across the areas they have occupied in Yemen, as if nothing called COVID-19 has broken out in the world.The US and its allies are held accountable for any deterioration of health conditions in Yemen, because they are controlling the land, sea and aerial routes of Yemen, he added.Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and eliminating the Yemeni Houthi Ansarullah movement, whose fighters have been helping the Yemeni army significantly in defending the country against invaders since the onset of war.The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has so far claimed more than 100,000 lives.