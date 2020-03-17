0
Tuesday 17 March 2020 - 10:42

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets

Story Code : 850894
Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets
Health officials in China said on Tuesday that 21 new infections had been reported the day before. Only one of the cases had been transmitted locally, and the remaining 20 were all cases of individuals arriving from abroad.

China also recorded 13 new deaths.

Confirmed cases in mainland China now number 80,881. As of Monday, a total of 68,679 people have been cured and discharged from hospital, while 3,226 people had died of the disease.

South Korea, which also has a large number of coronavirus patients, reported 84 new cases of the disease.

The new figures, released by health authorities on Tuesday, brought the number of the total infections in the country to 8,320.

It was the third consecutive day that the daily infection tally in South Korea was below 100, compared with a peak of 909 on February 29.

France imposes lockdown

Meanwhile, European countries are taking more drastic measures to contain their own outbreaks of the coronavirus.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered strict restrictions on the movement of the people to slow down the epidemic.

In an address to the nation on Monday, Macron said that from Tuesday midday (1100 GMT) people should stay home unless it was to buy groceries, travel to work, exercise, or seek medical care.

The French president also said the army would be deployed to help move the sick to hospitals.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said some 100,000 police will be deployed to enforce the lockdown. 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
17 March 2020
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
17 March 2020
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
17 March 2020
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
17 March 2020
Trump Offers Germany Large Sums of Money for Exclusive Rights to Corona Vaccine
Trump Offers Germany Large Sums of Money for Exclusive Rights to Corona Vaccine
16 March 2020
Saudi-American Warplanes Dropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma
Saudi-American Warplanes Dropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma'rib Governorate
16 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
16 March 2020
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
16 March 2020
Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ Decisions Imperative to Implement: Leader
Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ Decisions Imperative to Implement: Leader
16 March 2020
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
15 March 2020
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
15 March 2020
Afghanistan Has Postponed Releasing Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Has Postponed Releasing Taliban Prisoners
15 March 2020