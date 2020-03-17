0
Tuesday 17 March 2020 - 10:52

Iraq Files 2 Complaints on US at the UN Security Council

Story Code : 850895
Iraq Files 2 Complaints on US at the UN Security Council
Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahaf announced it on Tuesday.

In this letters, US airstrikes have been regarded as hostile acts violating the set conditions of the presence of the American forces in Iraq, the Iraqi official explained.

Last Friday, Iraqi military officials strongly condemned the United States military for airstrikes launched overnight that they said killed three Iraqi soldiers, two police officers and a civilian worker, and damaged an unfinished civilian airport.

American officials said that the strikes had hit five sites where rockets and other weapons were stored by Kataib Hezbollah. They said Kataib Hezbollah fighters were also killed in the airstrikes. US officials also added that the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack on Wednesday that killed two Americans and a British soldier and wounded 14 others at Camp Taji, an Iraqi military base north of Baghdad.

On Friday, Iraqi President Barham Salih said such "repeated violations" could cause Iraq to unravel into a failed state and revive the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.

As of last week, US and foreign forces' camps have been hit for three times in Iraq by rockets.
Source : Agencies
Comment


Featured Stories
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
17 March 2020
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
17 March 2020
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
17 March 2020
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
17 March 2020
Trump Offers Germany Large Sums of Money for Exclusive Rights to Corona Vaccine
Trump Offers Germany Large Sums of Money for Exclusive Rights to Corona Vaccine
16 March 2020
Saudi-American Warplanes Dropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma
Saudi-American Warplanes Dropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma'rib Governorate
16 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
16 March 2020
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
16 March 2020
Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ Decisions Imperative to Implement: Leader
Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ Decisions Imperative to Implement: Leader
16 March 2020
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
15 March 2020
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
15 March 2020
Afghanistan Has Postponed Releasing Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Has Postponed Releasing Taliban Prisoners
15 March 2020