Iraq Files 2 Complaints on US at the UN Security Council

Islam Times - Iraq has sent two letters to the UN Security Council, complaining about the US' recent airstrikes against Iraqi security forces.

Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahaf announced it on Tuesday.In this letters, US airstrikes have been regarded as hostile acts violating the set conditions of the presence of the American forces in Iraq, the Iraqi official explained.Last Friday, Iraqi military officials strongly condemned the United States military for airstrikes launched overnight that they said killed three Iraqi soldiers, two police officers and a civilian worker, and damaged an unfinished civilian airport.American officials said that the strikes had hit five sites where rockets and other weapons were stored by Kataib Hezbollah. They said Kataib Hezbollah fighters were also killed in the airstrikes. US officials also added that the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack on Wednesday that killed two Americans and a British soldier and wounded 14 others at Camp Taji, an Iraqi military base north of Baghdad.On Friday, Iraqi President Barham Salih said such "repeated violations" could cause Iraq to unravel into a failed state and revive the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.As of last week, US and foreign forces' camps have been hit for three times in Iraq by rockets.