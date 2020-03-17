Iraqi President Names Adnan al-Zurfi as New PM

Al-Zurfi has 30 days to form his cabinet which he must then put to a vote of confidence in Iraq’s fractious parliament.
The 54-year-old former governor of the holy city of Najaf heads Al-Nasr parliamentary coalition which includes former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.
He would replace caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who quit in December following widespread mass demonstrations.
Al-Zurfi’s appointment came two weeks after former Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy for the post, accusing political parties of obstructing him.