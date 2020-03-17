0
Tuesday 17 March 2020 - 15:56

Iraqi President Names Adnan al-Zurfi as New PM

Story Code : 850953

Al-Zurfi has 30 days to form his cabinet which he must then put to a vote of confidence in Iraq’s fractious parliament.

The 54-year-old former governor of the holy city of Najaf heads Al-Nasr parliamentary coalition which includes former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

He would replace caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who quit in December following widespread mass demonstrations.

Al-Zurfi’s appointment came two weeks after former Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy for the post, accusing political parties of obstructing him.
