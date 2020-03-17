Iraqi President Names Adnan al-Zurfi as New PM

Islam Times - Iraqi President Barham Salih has appointed Adnan al-Zurfi as the country’s new prime minister-designate, in the latest bid to resolve a months-long political crisis.

Al-Zurfi has 30 days to form his cabinet which he must then put to a vote of confidence in Iraq’s fractious parliament.The 54-year-old former governor of the holy city of Najaf heads Al-Nasr parliamentary coalition which includes former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.He would replace caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who quit in December following widespread mass demonstrations.Al-Zurfi’s appointment came two weeks after former Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy for the post, accusing political parties of obstructing him.