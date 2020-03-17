0
Tuesday 17 March 2020 - 16:08

Al-Jawf was Liberated by The Yemeni Army & Popular Committees from Saudi-led Forces

Story Code : 850957
The military spokesman General Yahya Sarea announced that during five days of fierce clashes, the Yemeni forces managed to liberate most of Al-Jawf directorates, kidnapping scores of the Saudi-led mercenaries and leaving hundreds of them dead or injured.

General Sarea added that the Yemeni forces seized much of the munitions and a large number of the military vehicles of the Saudi-led mercenaries during the battle in which rockets and drones were used.

General Sarea also hailed the role of the Al-Jawf tribes in achieving this victory, vowing liberating all the Yemeni territories.
