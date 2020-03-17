Al-Jawf was Liberated by The Yemeni Army & Popular Committees from Saudi-led Forces

Islam Times - The Yemeni army and popular committees managed to liberate almost the entire province of AL-Jawf from the Saudi-led forces, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The military spokesman General Yahya Sarea announced that during five days of fierce clashes, the Yemeni forces managed to liberate most of Al-Jawf directorates, kidnapping scores of the Saudi-led mercenaries and leaving hundreds of them dead or injured.General Sarea added that the Yemeni forces seized much of the munitions and a large number of the military vehicles of the Saudi-led mercenaries during the battle in which rockets and drones were used.General Sarea also hailed the role of the Al-Jawf tribes in achieving this victory, vowing liberating all the Yemeni territories.