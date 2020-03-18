EU Leaders to Close its External Borders to Prevent the Spread of Corunavirus

Islam Times - The leaders of the European Union countries agreed to close the external borders of the Union for a period of 30 days, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Corunavirus.

"The EU and its member states will do whatever it takes to address the current challenges," Michel announced.President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made the recommendation for the ban on Monday.“The less travel, the more we can contain the virus," she said. She noted that the idea got overwhelming support and the countries would work on how to implement the ban individually.Travel within the European Union's 27 states will still be allowed, according to the new restriction. Repatriation will be arranged for citizens of member countries, said Michel. Long-term residents, family members of EU nationals and diplomats, as well as essential staff — such as medical experts or healthcare workers — will be exempt from the ban.It was also announced fast-track lanes will be set up for freight trucks carrying goods like food or medical supplies, so they can avoid massive wait times that have become common on the borders of countries like Poland where coronavirus precautions have created bottleneck situations. Local media reported the lines were reaching 50 km (31 miles) and some were waiting for hours for approval to cross. Tadeuz Kucharski, the head of truck drivers' union described it as "one massive mess."Von de Leyen admitted that the borders situation was a "big topic" discussed when EU leaders were deciding to close external borders, but didn't say if nay solution was found. "It is absolutely crucial that we unblock the situation," she said.Though the virus was believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, the World Health Organization has deemed Europe the "epicenter" of the disease at this point, with countries such as Spain and Italy, which are already in lockdown.Closing external borders is likely a move by the European Union to resolve the issue of member states responding on their own to the spread of the virus by walling off their own borders, creating internal pressure. Nathalie Tocci, an adviser to the European Union, recently told The New York Times the "uncoordinated" closing of internal borders by countries "doesn't help" efforts to combat the spread of the virus.Austria closed its borders with Italy and Luxembourg, and Germany reintroduced internal border controls with Austria, France, Luxembourg, and Denmark. Hungary and Slovenia have also introduced internal border checks that have slowed travel down, something the EU's fast-track lanes are no doubt a direct result of.