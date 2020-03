Islam Times - The coalition forces in Iraq announced their withdrawal from the Al-Qaim base with the Syrian border and handing over their responsibility to the Iraqi security forces.

The Iraqi army took over the Al-Qaim base after the international coalition forces withdrew from it, at the phosphate train station south of Al-Qa’im city (360 km west of Ramadi).The coalition forces withdrew from Al-Qaim base a few days ago to Ain Al-Asad base in Al-Baghdadi suburb.