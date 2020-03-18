0
Wednesday 18 March 2020 - 03:24

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts

Story Code : 851034
According to the Turkish Interior Ministry's statement, 93 suspects  were identified who posted contents targeting officials and spreading panic and fear by suggesting that the virus had spread widely in Turkey and that officials had taken insufficient measures.

“Nineteen of these suspects have been detained and the process of detaining others who have been identified is continuing,” said the statement.

The move came as Turkey closed cafes, entertainment and sports venues, suspended mass prayers in mosques and extended a flight ban to 20 countries to contain the coronavirus spread, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 47.

Last Wednesday, Turkey became the last major economy to report an outbreak of coronavirus and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced 29 newly confirmed cases late on Monday, bringing the total to 47. No deaths have been reported.

The Istanbul governor’s office said on Monday that Turkish citizens who request to return from nine European countries would be brought back by midnight on March 17 on condition that they are quarantined for 14 days.
