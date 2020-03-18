0
Wednesday 18 March 2020 - 11:53

Coronavirus Hits All 50 US States as Death Toll Rises

Story Code : 851137
Coronavirus Hits All 50 US States as Death Toll Rises
The greatest number of deaths is in Washington state in the West Coast, where there were 50 deaths, followed by New York state in the East Coast with 12 deaths.

The governor of West Virginia said on Tuesday that the state has reported its first positive case of coronavirus, meaning all 50 US states now have confirmed cases.

“We knew it was coming. We’ve prepared for this and we shouldn’t panic. We should be cautious and we should be concerned, but we should not panic,” Governor Jim Justice said in a televised address.

Globally, there are more than 197,490 coronavirus cases and more than 7,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

After initially playing down the threat, President Donald Trump’s tone on the pandemic has changed dramatically over the past few days.

The Trump administration pressed Congress on Tuesday to approve a $1 trillion stimulus package to blunt the economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak.

The stimulus package includes $1,000 direct payments to individual Americans and $50 billion for hard-hit airlines facing bankruptcy.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Tuesday that Washington is sending checks to Americans amid the economic recession, adding that the initiative would take effect in the next two weeks.

“You can think of this as something like business interruption payments for the American workers,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House. “Although the president likes the idea of the payroll tax holiday … we’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately… And I mean, now in the next two weeks.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence said the White House might either direct the US military to establish field hospitals in virus hot zones if state governors request or enlist the Army Corps of Engineers to add capacity to existing hospitals.
Source : Agencies
Comment


Featured Stories
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic
Washington
Washington's First Comment on Al-Zurfi's Mandate to Form the Iraqi Government
18 March 2020
Coalition Forces Withdraw from the Base in Iraq
Coalition Forces Withdraw from the Base in Iraq
18 March 2020
EU Leaders to Close its External Borders to Prevent the Spread of Corunavirus
EU Leaders to Close its External Borders to Prevent the Spread of Corunavirus
18 March 2020
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
17 March 2020
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
17 March 2020
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
17 March 2020
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
17 March 2020
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
17 March 2020
Trump Offers Germany Large Sums of Money for Exclusive Rights to Corona Vaccine
Trump Offers Germany Large Sums of Money for Exclusive Rights to Corona Vaccine
16 March 2020
Saudi-American Warplanes Dropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma
Saudi-American Warplanes Dropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma'rib Governorate
16 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
16 March 2020
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
16 March 2020