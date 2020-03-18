0
Wednesday 18 March 2020

Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”

The overnight sharp increase in the contagious virus was reported by Israeli media.

The number includes 11 people who have recovered from the virus and been released from hospitals, Israeli daily Times of Israel reported.

Five Israelis with the virus are in serious condition and 10 are listed in moderate condition. The rest are showing only mild symptoms.

The jump came a day after measures were taken by the occupation authorities, ordering Israelis to remain at home unless they need to leave for work, supplies or some other essential reasons.

“Thousands Could Die by Coronavirus”

Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov told Army Radio that he fears hospitals may soon be overrun with cases, and doctors would be unable to treat everyone.

“We’ll reach many hundreds of new patients in a day and even more than that,” he warned.

At a press conference Tuesday night, Bar Siman-Tov warned that thousands of Israelis could die of the virus if contagion measures were not adhered to.

“We assess that scenarios like in Italy and Spain can happen here too,” Bar Siman-Tov said. “In the coming days… the rate of new cases will rise — to 100 a day or more. We may come to a situation of hundreds more [cases] each day,” he said, as reported by the Times of Israel.

In the end, he said, “people will die — possibly even in the next few days.”

“Unfortunately, in scenarios we have, many thousands [of Israelis] could die,” he said.
