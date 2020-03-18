0
Wednesday 18 March 2020 - 15:56

Iraq Designated PM Says to Prepare Elections within a Year

Story Code : 851168
Iraq Designated PM Says to Prepare Elections within a Year
The Iraqi prime minister-designate said in a statement released on state media following his meeting with Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbusi that he would make sure free and transparent elections would take place within that time span — a key demand of Iraqi protesters.

Iraqis have been staging street protests in several cities over corruption, unemployment, and shortage of basic services, calling for early polls, according to PressTV.

Under him as prime minister, Baghdad will be pursuing an “Iraq First” foreign policy, which also highlights openness towards neighboring states.

The foreign policy agenda will also require Baghdad to stay away from regional and international conflicts that could turn Iraq into an arena for settling scores.

Zurfi also promised protection for public protesters and activists, and said those targeting protesters would face prosecution.

The PM-designate also insisted that the possession of all arms would have to be confined to the government.

He said his administration would be confronting any acts of armed aggression.

Zurfi has now 30 days to pull together a government and needs to win the confidence of Iraq’s parliament for his new cabinet.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic
Washington
Washington's First Comment on Al-Zurfi's Mandate to Form the Iraqi Government
18 March 2020
Coalition Forces Withdraw from the Base in Iraq
Coalition Forces Withdraw from the Base in Iraq
18 March 2020
EU Leaders to Close its External Borders to Prevent the Spread of Corunavirus
EU Leaders to Close its External Borders to Prevent the Spread of Corunavirus
18 March 2020
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
17 March 2020
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
17 March 2020
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
17 March 2020
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
17 March 2020
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
17 March 2020
Trump Offers Germany Large Sums of Money for Exclusive Rights to Corona Vaccine
Trump Offers Germany Large Sums of Money for Exclusive Rights to Corona Vaccine
16 March 2020
Saudi-American Warplanes Dropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma
Saudi-American Warplanes Dropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma'rib Governorate
16 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
16 March 2020
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
16 March 2020