0
Thursday 19 March 2020 - 01:14

Zarif and Indonesian FM Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak over Phone

Story Code : 851229
Zarif and Indonesian FM Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak over Phone
The two sides exchanged their views about the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and bilateral ties.  

In the conversation, Foreign Minister Zarif reminded Indonesian diplomat about the necessity of countering and disregarding the illegal, unilateral and cruel sanctions imposed by the US against the Iranian people.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran on Wed. has risen to 1,135 with 17,361 confirmed cases.

According to the latest reports, 198,739 people have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 pandemic around the world, with the death toll having jumped to 7,989.
Comment


Featured Stories
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
18 March 2020
Iraq Lodges Formal Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes
Iraq Lodges Formal Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes
18 March 2020
US Must Respond to Own Responsibility in Developing Coronavirus Instead of Accusing Others: Shamkhani
US Must Respond to Own Responsibility in Developing Coronavirus Instead of Accusing Others: Shamkhani
18 March 2020
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic
18 March 2020
Washington
Washington's First Comment on Al-Zurfi's Mandate to Form the Iraqi Government
18 March 2020
Coalition Forces Withdraw from the Base in Iraq
Coalition Forces Withdraw from the Base in Iraq
18 March 2020
EU Leaders to Close its External Borders to Prevent the Spread of Corunavirus
EU Leaders to Close its External Borders to Prevent the Spread of Corunavirus
18 March 2020
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
17 March 2020
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
17 March 2020
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
17 March 2020
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
17 March 2020
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
17 March 2020