0
Thursday 19 March 2020 - 01:21

Sanders Urges Trump Administration to Stop Sanctions Against Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Story Code : 851230
Sanders Urges Trump Administration to Stop Sanctions Against Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak
“Iran is facing a catastrophic toll from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. sanctions should not be contributing to this humanitarian disaster,” Sanders tweeted on Wednesday night.

“As a caring nation, we must lift any sanctions hurting Iran’s ability to address this crisis, including financial sanctions,” he added.

The remarks come as many countries have urged the United States to lift sanctions on Iran that is fighting with the nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus. Washington not only has ignored these calls but also impose a new round of sanctions on Tuesday. The Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on Tehran after unilaterally withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed between Iran and major world powers.

1,192 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed during the past 24 hours according to the announcement of the Health Ministry on Wednesday which brings the tally to 17,361. Also, 5,710 patients with Covid-19 have recovered while the death toll has hit 1,135.
