Thursday 19 March 2020 - 02:53

Coronavirus Arrives in the US Congress

US Congressman Mario Diaz Balart announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the emerging coronavirus after symptoms of the disease appeared.

Diaz Balart a Florida Republican said in a statement that "He has been subject to self-quarantine in Washington since Friday and has not returned to his home in Florida because he does not want to put his ex-wife at risk."

Ballart added that he had a fever and headache on Saturday evening and was informed "shortly before" that he had tested positive for Covid 19 virus.
