Thursday 19 March 2020 - 12:20

Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities

“The Saudi enemy received painful strikes in response to its escalation on the ground and air in the battle to liberate Al-Jawf,” Yemen's Army spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said at a press conference broadcast on Wednesday, Almasirah reported.

“The Air Force conducted 54 operations, including 33 operations targeting several Saudi military and economic sites,” he continued.

“The operations of the air force managed to inflict heavy losses on the enemy in terms of equipment and lives in addition to economic losses as a result of targeting vital installations related to the oil and gas industry,” he added.

He also stressed that the armed forces will reveal in a timely manner the details of the operations that targeted the Saudi depth and the damage that was caused to their military and economic installations, explaining that all the targets that were included in the operations of the military armed forces recently were among the lists that he mentioned earlier in previous press conferences.

His statement comes at the same time that the Ansarallah forces announced that their troops had reached the gates of Marib city in northern Yemen.
