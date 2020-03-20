0
Friday 20 March 2020 - 01:53

US Hinders Political Solution to the Crisis in Syria: Zakharova

Story Code : 851455
“We have drawn the attention to the intensifying contacts between the American politicians and the so-called White Helmets terrorist organization… such contacts generally end with big problems in the region,” Zakharova said in a weekly press conference.

She added that on March 17th, US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun, received leader of that terrorist organization though restrictions imposed by US State Department on contacts with foreigners in light of Coronavirus.

Zakharova affirmed that the so-called “White Helmets” occurs once again in the center of manipulation with information in the West to distort the situation in Idleb.
