0
Friday 20 March 2020 - 12:25

Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani

Story Code : 851538
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
“The harshest ever sanctions were imposed against our nation [last year] by global terrorists,” Rouhani said on Friday morning in a message to Iranians on the occasion of New Year.

He added, “Our oil industry came under the most severe sanctions regime in history and pressures were mounted on our economy from all directions.”

The Americans sought to increase pressure on Iran through sanctions in an attempt to force the nation to buckle under pressure, but our great nation resisted and created another epic, the president added.

“We were not defeated; in fact, we stood up against US pressures and resisted,” Rouhani said.

Elsewhere in his televised message, the Iranian president expressed his thanks to people, the country’s medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, and NGOs for their hard work to stem the “destructive” novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Iran is battling the coronavirus pandemic under the harshest ever sanctions by the US, which were re-imposed after Washington left a UN-backed landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers in 2018.

After leaving the landmark nuclear deal, Washington began forcing others to toe its sanctions line. Britain, France, and Germany have stopped their transactions with the Islamic Republic, bowing to the US.

In late January, the United States and Switzerland announced the launch of a channel to ship food and medicine to Iran.

Washington alleges that it has exempted foodstuffs and medicine from its anti-Iran sanctions, something that Tehran rejects as a “brazen” lie as the bans have deterred several foreign banks from doing any business with Tehran.

Iran has written to the United Nations and all international organizations, urging the removal of the draconian measures that have hampered the country’s fight against the virus.

So far, the new virus has claimed 1,284 lives in Iran and infected more than 18,000 others.
Related Stories
Trump’s secret Iraq visit proof of US defeat: Iran’s Rouhani
Islam Times - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says the fact that US President Donald Trump recently had to travel to Iraq secretly and briefly shows America’s failure in the countries ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
20 March 2020
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
20 March 2020
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
20 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
20 March 2020
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
19 March 2020
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
19 March 2020
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
19 March 2020
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
19 March 2020
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
19 March 2020
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
18 March 2020
Iraq Lodges Formal Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes
Iraq Lodges Formal Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes
18 March 2020
US Must Respond to Own Responsibility in Developing Coronavirus Instead of Accusing Others: Shamkhani
US Must Respond to Own Responsibility in Developing Coronavirus Instead of Accusing Others: Shamkhani
18 March 2020