0
Friday 20 March 2020 - 13:25

Trump Doubled Down on Blaming China for the Coronavirus Pandemic

Story Code : 851554
Trump Doubled Down on Blaming China for the Coronavirus Pandemic
“The world is paying a very big price for that they did,” Trump said Thursday at a White House news conference.

“It could have been stopped right where it came from, China,” Trump added.

Trump said US officials would have been able to act more rapidly if Beijing had fully shared information about the pandemic, which began around the city of Wuhan.

“It would have been much better if we had known about this a number of months earlier,” the president said at the daily coronavirus task force press conference.

Trump had praised China’s response to the coronavirus two month ago during the early weeks of the outbreak, saying that country “has been working very hard” to contain the virus.

But in recent days, Trump has repeatedly called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus,” and did so again at the beginning of his news conference.

Photos of the sheet of paper containing remarks that Trump read from at the beginning of the news conference showed the word "corona" was crossed out and replaced with "Chinese."

During a news conference Wednesday, Trump defended his use of that term, saying it was “not racist at all.”

“Because it comes from China,” Trump said when asked why he continued using the term. “That’s why.”

The US death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 200 and the number of cases surged past 14,000, forcing the state of California to order a state-wide lockdown.

As of Friday morning, at least 14,250 people across the US have tested positive for the coronavirus.

More than 240,000 people have now been confirmed with the coronavirus globally, of which at least 85,000 have recovered, while more than 9,800 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Italy has surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus, with the country reporting 3,405 fatalities as of Thursday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
20 March 2020
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
20 March 2020
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
20 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
20 March 2020
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
19 March 2020
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
19 March 2020
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
19 March 2020
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
19 March 2020
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
19 March 2020
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
18 March 2020
Iraq Lodges Formal Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes
Iraq Lodges Formal Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes
18 March 2020
US Must Respond to Own Responsibility in Developing Coronavirus Instead of Accusing Others: Shamkhani
US Must Respond to Own Responsibility in Developing Coronavirus Instead of Accusing Others: Shamkhani
18 March 2020