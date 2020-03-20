0
Friday 20 March 2020 - 13:58

Israelis Accuse Netanyahu of Exploiting Virus to Keep Power

Story Code : 851560
Israelis Accuse Netanyahu of Exploiting Virus to Keep Power
The protesters gathered in front of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, to decry measures by Netanyahu and his allies in the government to shut down the courts and the parliament, moves that many say are meant to postpone his long-awaited trial over charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Protesters held banners, reading “No to dictatorship" and "crime minister," urging Netanyahu to allow the trial to go on.

Netanyahu is leading a caretaker government after he failed to gain a majority in three general elections in one year.

Opposition leader Benny Gantz has been mandated to form a new government but Netanyahu’s stay-at-home policy announced amid the coronavirus outbreak in the occupied territories has made a change of office effectively impossible.

Israelis accuse Netanyahu of exploiting virus to keep power

A total of 573 infection cases have been identified so far including 74 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank. However, no one has died of the virus, provoking criticism that Netanyahu has gone too far to impose measures similar to a full lockdown.

Israeli police said they had made several arrests during the Thursday protest while blocking movement of cars and convoys of protesters seeking to approach the Knesset building.

The opposition Blue and White party has reacted angrily to a Wednesday decision by Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein to dismiss a sitting of the legislature because of Netanyahu’s virus-related orders.

Yair Lapid, a senior figure in the party, said the move, as well as the closure of the courts to allegedly postpone Netanyahu’s corruption trial, showed that Israel had effectively turned into a dictatorship led by an unelected group.

“There is no judicial branch in Israel. There is no legislative branch in Israel. There is only an unelected government that is headed by a person who lost the election,” Lapid said in a video message.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
20 March 2020
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
20 March 2020
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
20 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
20 March 2020
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
19 March 2020
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
19 March 2020
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
19 March 2020
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
19 March 2020
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
19 March 2020
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
18 March 2020
Iraq Lodges Formal Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes
Iraq Lodges Formal Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes
18 March 2020
US Must Respond to Own Responsibility in Developing Coronavirus Instead of Accusing Others: Shamkhani
US Must Respond to Own Responsibility in Developing Coronavirus Instead of Accusing Others: Shamkhani
18 March 2020