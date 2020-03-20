Israel Forces Attack Palestinian Worshippers and Prevents Them from Reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - The occupation forces attacked the worshipers as they tried to reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray.

Local sources said: The occupation soldiers assaulted worshipers by pushing and beating them with batons near the Bab Al-Silsilah. They also attacked worshipers in Wadi Al-Joz and Ras al-Amud, and threw sound bombs to disperse them.In the Al-Masarra neighborhood, the occupation prevented citizens from performing Friday prayers, while a number of them were able to perform the prayers on Salah Al-Din Street in the city center, after preventing them from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.The occupation forces have deployed iron barriers in the Bab Al-Sahra area, and conducted searches and audits of the citizens ’identity cards. They also arrested the young man, Youssef Al-Shawish, from Bab Hatta, after he was beaten.And the occupation has closed, this morning, most of the doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque except for three doors, which are Hatta, Majlis and Silsilah.