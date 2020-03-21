North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Islam Times - Japan's coast guard said on Saturday that North Korea appeared to have launched a missile that fell outside Japan's special economic zone.

Yonhap News Agency, quoting the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that North Korea fired two projectiles, which appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles, from the North Pyeongan Province.North Korea earlier this month carried out two similar launches of projectiles that Japan believed would be ballistic missiles.This comes as negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic program are stalled.