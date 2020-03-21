Cuba Closes its Borders to Non-Residents Following the Spread of Coronavirus

Islam Times - Cuba announced to close its borders to non-residents, due to the spread of the new Coronavirus.

This Cuban measure comes after attempts by Cuba in recent days to preserve the largest possible amount of tourism activity that is considered the main income of the island.Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel announced in a televised speech that the island had recorded 21 infections and 1 death, saying that "we will organize entry across the country's borders, by allowing only residents of Cuba to enter."