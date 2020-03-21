0
Saturday 21 March 2020 - 02:49

US Will Continue its Maximum Pressure on Iran Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Story Code : 851668
US Will Continue its Maximum Pressure on Iran Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
Our policy of maximum pressure on Iran continues, Reuters quoted him as saying.

“US sanctions are not preventing aid from getting to Iran,” he claimed, adding that Washington sent a diplomatic note to Tehran offering help with coronavirus “and it was quickly rejected.”

Despite US officials' claims, sanctions on imports of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to Iran have not been suspended and the US Treasury does not allow the imports of Iran's purchased medicine and medical equipment for treating coronavirus patients to the country.

Dealing with COVID-19, Iran is faced with major difficulties under draconian US sanctions.

Tehran has been forced to request an emergency $5-billion loan from the International Monetary Fund due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has also asked other countries to disregard inhumane US sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged help from several world leaders, writing to inform them how the country’s fight against pandemic has been severely hampered by the US sanctions while its foreign minister Javad Zarif accused the US government of “medical terrorism”.

Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations issued a message on Friday, warning of consequences of unilateral US sanctions on the health of people in Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi announced on Friday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 1,433 with 19,644 confirmed cases.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
By: Marwa Haidar
21 March 2020
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
20 March 2020
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
20 March 2020
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
20 March 2020
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
20 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
20 March 2020
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
19 March 2020
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
19 March 2020
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
19 March 2020
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
19 March 2020
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
19 March 2020
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
18 March 2020