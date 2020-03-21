0
Saturday 21 March 2020 - 03:39

Assad and Putin Discussed the Latest Developments of Events in Syria

Story Code : 851673
Assad and Putin Discussed the Latest Developments of Events in Syria
During the call, President al-Assad and Putin touched upon the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements concluded on March 5 to achieve stability in Idleb region and the continued violation of these agreements by terrorist organizations in addition to the political process.

President Putin congratulated President al-Assad and the Syrian people on the occasion of Israa and Mi’raj night, wishing that Syria would overcome difficulties it is passing through and restore security and stability as soon as possible.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
By: Marwa Haidar
21 March 2020
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
20 March 2020
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
20 March 2020
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
20 March 2020
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
20 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
20 March 2020
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
19 March 2020
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
19 March 2020
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
19 March 2020
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
19 March 2020
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
19 March 2020
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
18 March 2020