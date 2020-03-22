0
Sunday 22 March 2020 - 08:54

Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered a live and direct speech to the Iranian nation on national TV on Sunday. The live address took place after he canceled his regular New Year speech at the Imam Reza Holy Shrine in the city of Mashhad in line with precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

The speech came on the occasion of the Persian New Year and the auspicious Eid al-Mab’ath, which marks the appointment of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad to his divine mission.

“Today, the most sinister enemy of the Islamic Republic is the United States,” Ayatollah Khamenei said during the live address on Sunday.

“We have no shortage of enemies, but the US officials are such shameless, avaricious, lying charlatans,” Ayatollah Khamenei added. “They are also cruel and terrorists. We have such an enemy against us today.”

“God first told the Prophet of Islam to exercise patience against enemies, but patience does not mean to sit still and do nothing. It means to stand strong and remain true to your calculations regardless of the enemies’ deceits, and to carry on in high morale,” he added.
