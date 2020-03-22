Hamas Condemns US Sanctions against Iran

Islam Times - Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the political bureau of Islamic resistance movement Hamas, decried the US for imposing cruel sanctions against Iran amid the efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh held a telephone conversation on Saturday evening.In the talks, Haniyeh congratulated Foreign Minister Zarif on the new Iranian year and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the Iranian nation in the battle with the outbreak of coronavirus.He also denounced the US’ cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation, and stressed the need for the removal of the sanctions, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.For his part, the top Iranian diplomat thanked Haniyeh, and emphasized the necessity of lifting the blockade on Gaza and the release of the Palestinian prisoners considering the widespread outbreak of coronavirus in the occupied territories.More than 300,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the world and at least 12,944 have died.Meanwhile, Iran has intensified diplomatic efforts in recent weeks to force the US to lift the sanctions that have impeded Tehran’s fight against COVID-19.