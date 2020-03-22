0
Sunday 22 March 2020 - 10:31

Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons

Story Code : 851922
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
These advanced Saudi weapons became in large quantities in the possession of the Yemeni forces during the extensive military operation in which al-Jawf was cleared and liberated from the mercenaries and the forces of the Saudi aggression, as the Saudi forces and mercenaries escaped, leaving behind a large military arsenal of armored vehicles and military equipment.

Mohammed Naji bin Afia, one of the sheikhs of the Dahm tribe of Al-Jawf, said: "It was the stock of an entire military zone which is the sixth military zone known to be supported and which was of great importance in the battle as it occupied the border side with Saudi Arabia towards Ma'rib and is adjacent to voracity."

Observers believe that the Saudi weapons that were seized in Al-Jawf may suffice the Yemeni forces for years to come in their battle against the forces of aggression, in addition to the type of weapons that will make a significant change in the balance of the upcoming battle expected to occur to liberate the city of Ma'rib and expel the Saudi forces from them.

In addition to these large spoils in Al-Jawf Governorate, Yemeni forces seized dozens of armored vehicles, tanks, and weapons depots during the Banyan al-Marsous operation, during which the Yemeni forces managed to liberate large areas in the Naham and Ma'rib fronts.

A large military arsenal of advanced weapons, armored vehicles and machinery seized by Yemeni forces during the extensive military operations in Al-Jawf Governorate will be an additional force factor in the balance of battle with the Saudi aggression and its mercenaries.
Related Stories
Macron: Europe should not spend big budget on US-made weapons
Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron says Europe should not spend big military budgets on US-manufactured weapons, following a defense ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
22 March 2020
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
22 March 2020
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
22 March 2020
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
21 March 2020
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
21 March 2020
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
21 March 2020
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
By: Marwa Haidar
21 March 2020
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
20 March 2020
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
20 March 2020
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
20 March 2020
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
20 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
20 March 2020