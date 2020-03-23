0
Monday 23 March 2020 - 02:45

Notorious Lebanese Collaborator Found Killed, Media Relates Shooting to Fakhoury Case

Story Code : 852016
Notorious Lebanese Collaborator Found Killed, Media Relates Shooting to Fakhoury Case
Antoine Youssef Al-Hayek retired policeman was found killed Sunday morning inside his grocery shop in the town of Miyeh w Miyeh near Sidon, the National News Agency said, adding that Military Police began investigations into the incident.

Local media reported he was shot by a silencer-equipped pistol from a close distance.

Al-Hayek has been known for his leading role at the Khiam Israeli prison, where he tortured Lebanese prisoners. He was responsible for the murder of at least two prisoners, and had relation with Amer Fakhoury.

Editor of Israeli affairs at Al-Manar TV Hasan Hijazi, who was also a prisoner at Israeli jails, narrated on Sunday some of what he knew about Al-Hayek.

“Antoine Al-Hayek was well known, among other prison guards, of using to turn the prisoners into a punching bag, and beat and kick them. He was also known for whipping prisoners,” Hijazi posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Hundreds of collaborators with Israeli enemy fled to the Zionist entity following the liberation of south Lebanon in 2000, including Fakhoury, fearing reprisals if they remained in Lebanon. Others stayed and faced trial, receiving lenient sentences.

Al-Hayek was one of those who stayed in Lebanon. He was brought to trial in 2001 and was sentenced to 18 months in jail. But then, he was released because of a “statute of limitations”.

Reports on Sunday related shooting of Al-Hayek to the case of Fakhoury, an ex-commander in the so-called South Lebanon Army (SLA) – a proxy militia backed by Israeli occupation during the 1982-2000 occupation of Lebanon.

The reports said that the shooting could be a message of retaliation to Fakhoury’s release.

Fakhoury oversaw the torture of thousands at the Khiam Prison in the 1980s and 1990s and was personally involved in the murder of several detainees, earning him the nickname “Butcher of Khiam.” Last week, he was acquitted by the military court following pressures by the United States, which then on Thursday (March 19) airlifted Fakhoury outside the country, in a move considered as a violation of the Lebanese sovereignty and came despite a travel ban issued against him.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
23 March 2020
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
23 March 2020
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
22 March 2020
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
22 March 2020
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
22 March 2020
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
22 March 2020
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
21 March 2020
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
21 March 2020
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
21 March 2020
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
By: Marwa Haidar
21 March 2020
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
20 March 2020
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
20 March 2020