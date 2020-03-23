Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days

Islam Times - The Saudi monarch, Salman bin Abdulaziz, has issued a curfew to limit the spread of the new Coronavirus, starting from 7 pm until 6 am, for a period of 21 days, starting from Monday evening.

A relevant decree was signed by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).King Salman earlier said that his country would continue to take stringent, precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.So far, the authorities announced that overflow arenas outside of the holy mosques of Mecca and Medina would be closed for Friday prayers, and the Kingdom has also suspended passenger travel on domestic flights, buses, and trains, as well as taxi services for two weeks, local media reported.Globally, the virus has afflicted over 292,000 people, and killed more than 12,700, according to the latest situation update provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).Johns Hopkins University puts the global coronavirus toll at over 322,570, with more than 14,400 deaths.