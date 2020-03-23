0
Monday 23 March 2020 - 03:08

Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days

Story Code : 852019
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
A relevant decree was signed by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). 

King Salman earlier said that his country would continue to take stringent, precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

So far, the authorities announced that overflow arenas outside of the holy mosques of Mecca and Medina would be closed for Friday prayers, and the Kingdom has also suspended passenger travel on domestic flights, buses, and trains, as well as taxi services for two weeks, local media reported.

Globally, the virus has afflicted over 292,000 people, and killed more than 12,700, according to the latest situation update provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Johns Hopkins University puts the global coronavirus toll at over 322,570, with more than 14,400 deaths.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
23 March 2020
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
23 March 2020
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
22 March 2020
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
22 March 2020
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
22 March 2020
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
22 March 2020
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
21 March 2020
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
21 March 2020
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
21 March 2020
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
By: Marwa Haidar
21 March 2020
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
20 March 2020
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
20 March 2020