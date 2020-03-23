Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace

Islam Times - Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force warns off a (foreign) F-18 fighter approaching the air in the south of the country, but immediately moved away after warnings from the air defenses.

The video, released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), dates back to the first day of the Iranian New Year (started on March 20) and shows Iranian Army's Air Defense Force warning the intruding fighter jet, whose nationality has not been revealed, to get away from the country's border after it approached the Iranian airspace on Friday, Tasnim news agency reported.The Iranian forces warned the fighter jet that if it maintained its course toward Iran's airspace, it would be targeted by the country's air defense missiles.Having been warned by Iranian forces, the fighter jet changed its course immediately and departed Iran's airspace.