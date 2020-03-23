0
Monday 23 March 2020 - 13:07

‘Israel’ Mulls Tightening Measures as Coronavirus Infections Surpass 1200

Story Code : 852107
‘Israel’ Mulls Tightening Measures as Coronavirus Infections Surpass 1200
Israeli Health Ministry on Monday morning announced that the number of infected people in the Zionist entity shot up to 1,238.

It said 24 people were in serious condition as a result of the virus, and 34 were moderately ill.

Some 464 of the ill were at home and 120 were being treated in hotels that had been converted to house COVID-19 patients, the ministry said, according to Israeli daily Times of Israel.

It added that some 37 people have recovered from the disease, while one person has died.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday will hold a meeting with ministers and health officials by videoconference on the possibility of tightening the lockdown.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan on Monday doubled down on his call for a full lockdown of the country and called for greater enforcement.

Israeli ministers late Saturday night updated the emergency regulations, which came into effect on Sunday at 8 a.m. for the next seven days, aimed at keeping Israelis at home and to be enforced by police.

According to the new rules, which the government has vowed to enforce, Israelis must remain at home, with exceptions made for buying essential food and medical supplies or seeking medical treatment.

It wasn’t immediately clear what further steps Netanyahu was weighing, but health officials have criticized Israelis for continuing to gather in public spaces despite the order.
Source : Israeli Media
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
23 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
23 March 2020
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
23 March 2020
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
22 March 2020
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
22 March 2020
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
22 March 2020
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
22 March 2020
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
21 March 2020
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
21 March 2020
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
21 March 2020
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
By: Marwa Haidar
21 March 2020
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
20 March 2020