Tuesday 24 March 2020 - 02:57

EU to Give €20 Million to Aid Sanctions-hit Iran in Coronavirus Fight

Story Code : 852201
EU to Give €20 Million to Aid Sanctions-hit Iran in Coronavirus Fight
“We’ve not been able to provide a lot of humanitarian help but there is some €20 million in the pipeline … that we expect to be delivered over the next weeks,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a video news conference on Monday.

“We also agree in supporting the request by Iran and also by Venezuela to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to have financial support,” he said after a video conference of EU foreign ministers, although he did not give more details.

Iran is the Middle Eastern nation worst hit by the coronavirus. The country’s death toll increased Monday to 1,812, including 127 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the country’s total number of infected people has reached 23,049.
Source : Agencies
