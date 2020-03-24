0
Tuesday 24 March 2020 - 04:36

More than 41,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in US

Story Code : 852214
More than 41,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in US
Data for a Johns Hopkins University science center in the United States indicate that a total of 41,700 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, the number of dead reached 573 people, while experts pointed out that the spread of the virus is escalating.

And 5,700 new cases were recorded in New York State, including 3,260 in New York City alone, after examining 16,000 people in the state.

Reports indicate that people infected with Coronavirus are present in all states of America, in addition to Washington, DC, Puerto Rico Island in the Caribbean Sea, and New York City, the largest outpost of the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children's Mental Wellbeing
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Airbase
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Airbase
24 March 2020
Iraqi Forces Kill Three Suicide Bombers in Nineveh
Iraqi Forces Kill Three Suicide Bombers in Nineveh
24 March 2020
US Cuts Aid to Afghanistan by $1bn as Rival Afghan Leaders Fail to Resolve Fierce Dispute
US Cuts Aid to Afghanistan by $1bn as Rival Afghan Leaders Fail to Resolve Fierce Dispute
24 March 2020
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
23 March 2020
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
23 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
23 March 2020
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
23 March 2020
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
22 March 2020
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
22 March 2020
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
22 March 2020
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
22 March 2020
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
21 March 2020