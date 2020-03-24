More than 41,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in US

Islam Times - The number of people infected with coronaviruses in the United States has exceeded 41,000, according to the latest data released on Monday.

Data for a Johns Hopkins University science center in the United States indicate that a total of 41,700 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, the number of dead reached 573 people, while experts pointed out that the spread of the virus is escalating.And 5,700 new cases were recorded in New York State, including 3,260 in New York City alone, after examining 16,000 people in the state.Reports indicate that people infected with Coronavirus are present in all states of America, in addition to Washington, DC, Puerto Rico Island in the Caribbean Sea, and New York City, the largest outpost of the country.