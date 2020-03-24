0
Tuesday 24 March 2020 - 09:42

US Sanctions Imposed Against Iran has Caused Suffering of Iranian Nation: China’s UN Envoy

Story Code : 852274
In a twitter message on Tue., Chinese envoy to UN pointed to the Iranian people who are fighting against coronavirus and wrote, “Iranian people are suffering severely from the pandemic. The unilateral sanctions made the situation even worse.”

US sanctions have caused suffering of Iranian people: China UN envoy

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang in a reaction to the US medical sanctions against Iranian people added, “US sanctions has restricted Iran’s ability to combat coronavirus global pandemic.”

In his daily press briefing in Beijing, he described US sanctions imposed against Iranian people as ‘inhuman and unilateral’ and added, “Iranian people and government are fighting against outbreak of coronavirus and these sanctions hamper Iran’s ability to address the fatal disease seriously.”

He went on to say that US sanctions will leave negative impact on sending humanitarian aids by the UN and other international organizations.

China wants US and other countries to lift sanctions imposed on Iran as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

He called on the international community to strengthen cooperation with Iran to contain the coronavirus global pandemic and protect the regional and international security jointly.
