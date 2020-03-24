0
Tuesday 24 March 2020 - 16:56

Europe and US Become New Coronavirus Epicenter

Story Code : 852358
Europe and US Become New Coronavirus Epicenter
Europe and the Americas are the new epicenter of the pandemic, with the US the third-hardest-hit country after China and Italy.

New York has the largest number of coronavirus cases of any US state. As of March 23, New York had over 20,000 confirmed cases, which accounts for nearly 6% of the world’s coronavirus cases.

In total, at least 169 countries and territories have reported cases. Many countries have declared nationwide lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus and have closed their borders or otherwise dramatically restricted travel. This has left hundreds of millions of people under unprecedented restrictions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children's Mental Wellbeing
24 March 2020
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Airbase
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Airbase
24 March 2020
Iraqi Forces Kill Three Suicide Bombers in Nineveh
Iraqi Forces Kill Three Suicide Bombers in Nineveh
24 March 2020
US Cuts Aid to Afghanistan by $1bn as Rival Afghan Leaders Fail to Resolve Fierce Dispute
US Cuts Aid to Afghanistan by $1bn as Rival Afghan Leaders Fail to Resolve Fierce Dispute
24 March 2020
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
23 March 2020
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
23 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
23 March 2020
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
23 March 2020
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
22 March 2020
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
22 March 2020
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
22 March 2020
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
22 March 2020