0
Wednesday 25 March 2020 - 11:22

Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials

Story Code : 852505
Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials
Omar was in South Sudan’s capital of Juba, taking part in peace talks between his country’s transitional government and rebel groups, the officials said. He attended meetings that stretched into late Tuesday and died early Wednesday, the officials said. There was no further information.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Omar was a member of Sudan's Sovereign Council, which took power last year under a 39-month power-sharing deal between the country's military and the pro-democracy movement that led the uprising against former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.

In a statement released later Wednesday, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, who heads the Sovereign Council, said he mourned the death of Omar “who died while struggling for the stability of Sudan” — a reference to talks with rebels to end Sudan’s years-long civil wars, AP reported.

Sudan’s transitional government has been engaging in peace talks with rebel groups since October. Juba, the South Sudanese capital, is hosting those negotiations which aim to stabilize the country and help its fragile path to democracy survive following the military’s overthrow last April of al-Bashir, who held on to power for nearly three decades.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in fighting in Sudan’s multiple insurgencies, including in the restive western Darfur region. That’s where al-Bashir brutally repressed an uprising in the early 2000s. Since then, the International Criminal Court has sought al-Bashir on charges of war crimes and genocide.

Reaching a peace deal with the rebels is crucial to Sudan’s transitional government as it seeks to rehabilitate the country’s battered economy, attract much-needed foreign aid and deliver the democracy it promises.
Related Stories
Algerians keep calling for ouster of officials linked to Bouteflika
Islam Times - Algerians have rallied in the capital, Algiers, to demand the ouster of deposed president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s regime hangovers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder
Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder
Iran UN Envoy: If US Does Not Heed To Intl. Demands, All Countries Should Disobey Sanctions
Iran UN Envoy: If US Does Not Heed To Intl. Demands, All Countries Should Disobey Sanctions
25 March 2020
US Coronavirus Cases Sees Deadliest Day Yet as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases
US Coronavirus Cases Sees Deadliest Day Yet as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases
25 March 2020
Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials
Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials
25 March 2020
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
24 March 2020
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children's Mental Wellbeing
24 March 2020
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Airbase
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Airbase
24 March 2020
Iraqi Forces Kill Three Suicide Bombers in Nineveh
Iraqi Forces Kill Three Suicide Bombers in Nineveh
24 March 2020
US Cuts Aid to Afghanistan by $1bn as Rival Afghan Leaders Fail to Resolve Fierce Dispute
US Cuts Aid to Afghanistan by $1bn as Rival Afghan Leaders Fail to Resolve Fierce Dispute
24 March 2020
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
23 March 2020
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
23 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
23 March 2020
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
23 March 2020